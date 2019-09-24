Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Upped By $1.15 Million Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake; Last Week American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Coverage

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 12.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp acquired 25,000 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 230,000 shares with $10.74 million value, up from 205,000 last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $10.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 1.72 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus Communities has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 11.21% above currents $47.21 stock price. American Campus Communities had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”. The stock of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Argus Research. See American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.16% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 134,311 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc reported 11,152 shares. Bank Of America De holds 925,050 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 23,901 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.05% or 123,736 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 23,688 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Com, Japan-based fund reported 8,460 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Co invested in 0.14% or 14,525 shares. Cipher Lp reported 54,746 shares. Burney accumulated 13,695 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 348,249 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 84,032 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.09% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CF Industries has $5900 highest and $43 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 1.18% above currents $49.91 stock price. CF Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. Berenberg maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $43 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 33,266 shares to 700,575 valued at $185.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 591,328 shares and now owns 170,827 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was reduced too.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did American Campus Communities’s (NYSE:ACC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Apartment REITs to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Campus Communities Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) ROE Of 3.4%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 261,401 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.49 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 78.68 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in developing, owning, and managing high-quality student housing communities.