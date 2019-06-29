Sarasin & Partners Llp Decreased Position in Boston Properties (BXP) as Share Value Rose; Kadant (KAI) Holder Blackrock Raised Its Stake

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 7,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 796,539 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06M, up from 789,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.81. About 238,589 shares traded or 206.93% up from the average. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 7.94% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI)

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 121,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, down from 223,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 982,596 shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,761 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $65.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.86M for 18.53 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold KAI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.29 million shares or 1.84% more from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 32,428 shares to 6.38 million shares, valued at $229.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 926,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.85M shares, and cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM).