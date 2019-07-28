Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Cut Boston Properties (BXP) Stake by $16.20 Million; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $4.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 121,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, down from 223,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 445,243 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75M, down from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 19.12 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37T; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.86M for 18.86 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 13.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

