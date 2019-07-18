Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Share Value Rose; Invesco LTD Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 104,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 942,924 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.41M, up from 837,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $192.89. About 225,930 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 44.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 246,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,032 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.17M, down from 558,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $172.43. About 1.68M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 358,986 shares to 337,783 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 2.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 23,600 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 57,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

