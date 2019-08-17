Sarasin & Partners Llp Stake In Agco (AGCO) Was Has Increased; Intuit (INTU) Holder Lindsell Train LTD Has Cut Its Position by $2.71 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 151,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 806,614 shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AGCO Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AGCO Corporation (AGCO) CEO Martin Richenhagen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AGCO edges higher on EPS beat, consistent industry demand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO’s Remarkable Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

