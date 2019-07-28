Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Raised Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position by $1.26 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Farmstead Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $7.05 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 12,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 987,102 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.16 million, up from 974,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 628,196 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,940 shares to 818,932 shares, valued at $105.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 235,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.