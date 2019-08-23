Sarasin & Partners Llp Increased Home Depot (HD) Holding By $3.01 Million; Homrich & Berg Has Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Homrich & Berg increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 34,603 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Homrich & Berg holds 69,206 shares with $3.68 million value, up from 34,603 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $18.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 716,698 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC)

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 12.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp acquired 15,754 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 146,678 shares with $28.15M value, up from 130,924 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $242.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 818,357 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com

Among 11 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $194 lowest target. $220.25’s average target is 0.12% above currents $219.99 stock price. Home Depot had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsrs holds 3,103 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Veritas Invest Llp holds 530 shares. American Savings Bank has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Business Inc reported 0.18% stake. Blume Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 5,805 are owned by Halsey Assocs Ct. Of Virginia Va accumulated 55,743 shares. Amarillo Bancshares has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca reported 1,578 shares. Horrell has 3.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atwood & Palmer has 18,276 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.54% or 4,678 shares. Timessquare Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 8,366 shares. Tradition Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 3,000 shares to 39,312 valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 6,327 shares and now owns 254,878 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Homrich & Berg decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 34,892 shares to 38,247 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 294,418 shares and now owns 389,579 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. Another trade for 2,850 shares valued at $151,022 was made by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

