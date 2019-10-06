Sarasin & Partners Llp Lifted Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Position By $930,000; Financial Counselors Decreased Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) stake by 42.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp acquired 30,000 shares as Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 100,000 shares with $3.11 million value, up from 70,000 last quarter. Sociedad Quimica Minera De C now has $7.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 255,525 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 23/04/2018 – SQM BOARD CALLS OFF APRIL 27 SHAREHOLDER MEETING: FILING; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 09/05/2018 – SQM HOLDER CALICHERA REPORTS 9.66% STAKE; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SALES OF SQM, ARAB POTASH STAKES BY END OF SECOND QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium buys stake in Chile’s SQM for $4.1bn; 09/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE – CHILE’S CORFO FILES COMPLAINT WITH ANTITRUST REGULATORS IN EFFORT TO BLOCK SALE OF SQM STAKE TO TIANQI LITHIUM OR OTHER CHINESE COMPANIES – DOCUMENT; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln

Financial Counselors Inc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 2.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc sold 1,906 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 62,682 shares with $10.87 million value, down from 64,588 last quarter. 3M Co now has $89.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Financial Counselors Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 29,658 shares to 314,079 valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 3,760 shares and now owns 32,732 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M Company Common Stock has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $176.14’s average target is 13.04% above currents $155.82 stock price. 3M Company Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19400 target in Friday, July 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9.

Among 2 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 0.00% above currents $27 stock price. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 3 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by JP Morgan.