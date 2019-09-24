Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $4.61 Million as Share Value Declined; Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Holder Dillon & Associates Decreased Stake

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 30,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,472 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 50,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 1.40M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 35,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 854,420 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.25M, up from 818,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 1.03 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.