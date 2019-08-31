Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Boosted Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $1.13 Million; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Pecaut & Company Has Cut Its Position as Stock Rose

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 30,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 212,318 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 181,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 351,868 shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.68 million for 21.09 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country National Bank & Trust has 250 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,151 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc reported 9,568 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2,511 shares. Moreover, Zebra Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 12,447 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Fdx Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 1,986 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 66,687 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 197,739 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 3,056 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Mesirow Fincl Invest Mgmt has 78,735 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 27,712 shares to 213,360 shares, valued at $91.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 264,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,515 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).