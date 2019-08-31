Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Raised Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shareholder Passport Capital Increased Position by $24.75 Million

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.48M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 12,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.40M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 4,259 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartford Invest Mngmt Com reported 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American Commercial Bank has 1.59% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,786 shares. Buckingham Capital owns 1.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 83,574 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 1.75 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Street Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 2,462 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kames Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 750,765 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.5% or 293,582 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd accumulated 99,940 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department stated it has 37,619 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,000 shares to 39,312 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 459,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,497 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco ‘a long way’ from restarting idled capacity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.