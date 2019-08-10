Sarasin & Partners Llp Boosted Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding; Burlington Resources (BR) Sentiment Is 1.24

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp acquired 44,557 shares as Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 1.09 million shares with $136.57 million value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Marriott Intl Inc New now has $44.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 2.30 million shares traded or 34.94% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel

Burlington Resources Inc (BR) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 261 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 210 reduced and sold holdings in Burlington Resources Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 92.99 million shares, down from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Burlington Resources Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 165 Increased: 188 New Position: 73.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ABT, NSC – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marriott International (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 47,051 shares to 1.05M valued at $185.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) stake by 235,735 shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Marriott International had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MAR in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Berenberg. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas invested in 0.14% or 9,150 shares. Everence Inc has invested 0.18% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Financial In has 430 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 131,276 shares. 1.05 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Hartford Invest Management reported 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Joel Isaacson & Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,926 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 4,070 shares. Carderock Cap Mgmt has 11,342 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.57% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Financial Advantage accumulated 29,854 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Llc Il has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). M&T Savings Bank reported 56,007 shares stake. Meyer Handelman Company accumulated 2,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt accumulated 24,371 shares.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc

Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 7.78% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for 509,568 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca owns 171,333 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alta Capital Management Llc has 2.67% invested in the company for 436,821 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Hilton Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 187,710 shares.