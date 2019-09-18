Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Decreased Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Position by $8.85 Million; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lifted Position in Sps Comm Com (SPSC)

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (SPSC) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 8,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 60,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 52,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sps Comm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 56,750 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 55,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 462,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.88 million, down from 518,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $156.36. About 478,445 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) by 215,873 shares to 153,415 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dineequity Inc Com (NYSE:DIN) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,015 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd Shs A (NYSE:CZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 24 shares stake. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Com has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 9,444 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 72,505 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 36,642 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn reported 0.27% stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,243 shares. Ls Investment Lc reported 2,104 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,523 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 4,725 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 215,307 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Jefferies Grp Lc stated it has 3,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group invested in 156,404 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research stated it has 0.03% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 8,729 shares stake.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sold $2.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SPS Commerce Acquires CovalentWorks Nasdaq:SPSC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SPS Commerce Announces Changes to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CORE or SPSC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 3.61% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,427 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Registered Investment Advisor Inc stated it has 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Fdx Advsrs reported 0.06% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cullinan Assoc Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 24,580 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0% or 6 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,910 shares. 115 are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co. Hgk Asset Mngmt invested 1.65% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Community Comml Bank Na has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Proshare Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.12% or 122,599 shares. Mitchell Management Company holds 0.92% or 17,133 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 281,767 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $247.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 317,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Life Storage Inc.