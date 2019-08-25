Sarasin & Partners Llp Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Has Raised by $9.04 Million as Share Price Rose; Boeing Co. (BA) Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Increased Holding by $303.23 Million as Market Value Declined

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 795 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 1,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 36,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 397,627 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.01 million, up from 360,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.61 million shares traded or 57.32% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,128 were reported by Intrust Bancshares Na. Southpoint Advsrs Lp has 2.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 17,856 were reported by Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Inc Limited Liability Com. Bragg Fincl has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,124 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Azimuth Capital Limited Liability reported 80,197 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Incorporated stated it has 4,016 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,200 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.61% stake. Cls Invs Lc reported 6,750 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Co has 10,009 shares. Glenmede Na holds 704,696 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Holderness has invested 2.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 689 shares to 152,719 shares, valued at $23.85B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Com by 6,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,885 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group I (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Companies has 0.38% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership holds 183,900 shares. Massachusetts-based Clough Cap Partners Lp has invested 1.33% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Lc owns 960 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc owns 10.74 million shares. Agf Invs holds 0.72% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 258,769 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). D E Shaw And holds 0% or 4,610 shares in its portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Limited Partnership has 5.96% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cetera Advisor Limited Co owns 3,759 shares. Gam Holding Ag has 0.24% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.25% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amp Invsts stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.29% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,668 shares.