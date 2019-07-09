Sarasin & Partners Llp Cut Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $41.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; Blackstone Group LP Has Raised Its Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $2.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 44.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 246,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,032 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.17 million, down from 558,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $169.13. About 1.13 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 511,770 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Shares for $9,910 were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Llc stated it has 2,026 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv reported 6,950 shares stake. Coe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 11,620 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Mariner Ltd holds 0.08% or 167,000 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank invested 0.14% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 241,649 shares. 14,186 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fin Prtn. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 1.03% or 281,334 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 76,329 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 176,572 shares. Private Cap Advisors invested in 193,367 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd invested 0.11% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 45,170 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc accumulated 12.19M shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 15,469 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares to 164,175 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 16,745 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,611 shares. Fernwood Investment Limited Liability reported 16,116 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 69,338 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.4% or 159,900 shares. Diversified Tru owns 4,491 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 58,862 were reported by Haverford. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 67,063 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc owns 1,565 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,290 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited holds 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,170 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Co Inc has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sunbelt Secs reported 0.4% stake.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.79 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.