Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Trimmed Stake in Prologis (PLD) by $449,217; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Upped Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Value Declined

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.18. About 16.11M shares traded or 22.43% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 6,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 254,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.34 million, down from 261,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 1.93 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Verizon helps customers avoid more than 1.5 billion robocalls this year – GlobeNewswire" on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.05 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal" on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.'s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance" on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: August 05, 2019.

