Sarasin & Partners Llp Cut Its Embraer S A (ERJ) Position by $4.48 Million as Shares Rose; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Boosted Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $2.79 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $289.99. About 349,028 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 235,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 417,399 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 16/05/2018 – AEROMEXICO MULLING BOMBARDIER C SERIES, EMBRAER E2 ORDER: CEO; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $220.3M, EST. $292.4M; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q NET BRL191.5M; 16/04/2018 – Embraer Delivers 14 Commercial and 11 Executive Jets in 1Q18

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,340 shares to 31,738 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,785 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.