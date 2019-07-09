Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Raised Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake by $5.57 Million as Share Value Rose; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Rose, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered by $2.15 Million Its Holding

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 69,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.76 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 1.79M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 44,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.57M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.26. About 1.20 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.41 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 14,362 shares to 86,679 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership invested in 60,592 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 2,914 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fundsmith Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 180,080 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.31 million shares. Family Firm invested in 0.12% or 2,611 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,261 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 87,700 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 23,502 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 328,875 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Baltimore holds 1.12% or 50,995 shares in its portfolio. World Invsts has 0.39% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.07% or 24,555 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 500 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28,931 shares to 993,281 shares, valued at $163.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 459,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,497 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).