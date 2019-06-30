Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Boosted First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding; As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Accuvest Global Advisors Upped Stake

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 75.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 4,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,847 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.44. About 7.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 12,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 987,102 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.16M, up from 974,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $97.65. About 3.06M shares traded or 175.20% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 47,051 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $185.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,281 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, worth $532,950 on Tuesday, January 15.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 174,006 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Russi by 33,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,667 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Msci N (NORW).

