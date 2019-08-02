Sarasin & Partners Llp Upped Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake by $3.40 Million; Aperio Group Has Decreased Holding in Main Street Capital (MAIN) as Share Price Rose

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 8,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 5,512 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 14,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 338,986 shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 70.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 205,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 6.25M shares traded or 160.64% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) CEO Anthony Will on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2019 Net Earnings of $373 Million, EBITDA of $973 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Lc owns 81,654 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 855,117 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 406,900 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 237,828 shares. 113,396 are held by Investec Asset Limited. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 438,944 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 24,295 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited holds 0.01% or 36,375 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 1,935 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Brown Advisory owns 6,539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 47,453 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 16,345 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Parkside Comml Bank & has 131 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 9,335 shares to 260,110 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,068 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.88 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huya: A Long-Term Bet On Video Game Streaming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Scrubbers – Main features of our policy. NYSE:NAT – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Square Falls Despite Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 8,295 shares to 131,726 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Korea Electric Pwr (NYSE:KEP) by 89,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,845 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invests, a New York-based fund reported 131,648 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) reported 12,378 shares. First City Cap Mgmt invested in 11,950 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0% or 5,512 shares. Mirae Asset Global owns 8,738 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0% or 696 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Co reported 6,259 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 54,116 shares. 24,369 were reported by Miles. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Northern Corporation stated it has 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Llc Delaware invested 0.44% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 130 shares. Kistler holds 0% or 160 shares. First Republic Investment owns 56,489 shares.