Sarasin & Partners Llp Position in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Has Lifted by $3.40 Million as Stock Value Declined; American Eagle Outfitters In (Put) (AEO) Holding Has Upped by Credit Suisse Ag

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (Put) (AEO) by 188.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 562,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 860,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, up from 298,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 743,666 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 70.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 890,384 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5,158 shares to 27,183 shares, valued at $12.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 165,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,034 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 121,802 shares to 101,727 shares, valued at $13.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 264,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,515 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).