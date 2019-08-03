Saputo Inc. (SAP) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Delphi Energy had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. GMP Securities maintained the shares of DEE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by RBC Capital Markets. See Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. T_SAP’s profit would be $171.69M giving it 22.74 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Saputo Inc.’s analysts see 37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 337,274 shares traded. Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 08/03/2018 – SAP CO-OPERATING WITH U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, S. AFRICA POLICE; 18/04/2018 – 10Pearls Acquires Kash Solutions, a SAP Ariba Partner; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 View; 23/04/2018 – Aspera sets new standard for SAP user licensing based on authorizations with LicenseControl for SAP® Software; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS FINANCIAL ANALYST MODELS HAVE NOT FACTORED IN SAP’S PROGRESS IN BUILDING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT PLATFORM TO CHALLENGE RIVALS; 24/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; SAP, Shell Trade Actively

Saputo Inc. produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. The company has market cap of $15.62 billion. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese. It has a 20.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dairy ingredients, including whey powder, whey protein concentrates, and dairy ingredient blends; and fluid milk, cream, yogurt, sour creams, cottage cheese, and ice cream mixes, as well as other dairy and non-dairy products, such as flavored creams, dips, and flavored coffee whiteners.

Among 5 analysts covering Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Saputo Inc. had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by National Bank Canada. BMO Capital Markets maintained Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) rating on Sunday, February 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $44 target. Desjardins Securities maintained Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) rating on Monday, February 25. Desjardins Securities has “Buy” rating and $47 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by IBC on Sunday, February 24.

Delphi Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The company has market cap of $24.12 million. It primarily holds interests in the Bigstone property located in the Deep Basin of northwest Alberta. It currently has negative earnings.

It closed at $0.13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.