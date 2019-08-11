Sapiens International NV (SPNS) to pay $0.22 on Sep 3, 2019; Shorts at GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (GNBT) Raised By 0.34%

Sapiens International Corporation NV (NASDAQ:SPNS) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Sapiens International Corporation NV’s current price of $17.87 translates into 1.23% yield. Sapiens International Corporation NV’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 92,845 shares traded. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has risen 55.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.46% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNS News: 23/05/2018 – Sapiens DECISION Recognized as a “Hot Vendor in Digital Business Platforms, 2017”; 31/05/2018 – Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Expands its Relationship with Sapiens by Choosing Its P&C Insurance Platform for; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates lntegra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 23/04/2018 – Sapiens to Enrich Digital Engagement Platform Through Partnership With EasySend; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Sapiens; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q EPS 6c; 17/04/2018 – HDI Sigorta Selects the Sapiens Non-Life/General Insurance Suite; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q Rev $71M; 08/03/2018 – Sapiens 4Q Rev $71.6M; 07/05/2018 – SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV – REMAIN ON TRACK TO IMPROVE OPERATING MARGINS THROUGHOUT 2018

GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GNBT) had an increase of 0.34% in short interest. GNBT’s SI was 558,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.34% from 556,300 shares previously. With 231,100 avg volume, 2 days are for GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GNBT)’s short sellers to cover GNBT’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 246,111 shares traded or 172.16% up from the average. Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation does not have significant business operations. The company has market cap of $135.82 million. Previously, it was engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. It focused on its proprietary technology for the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $893.18 million. The firm offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite. It has a 55.84 P/E ratio. It also provides Digital Engagement, a digital insurance suite that includes advanced analytics, a portal for clients and agents, an API layer for integration with the insurtech ecosystem, and a cloud proposition; and process analysis, business process automation, project management, performance optimization consulting services, etc., as well as information system development and various implementation methodology services to agents, customers, and insurance personnel.