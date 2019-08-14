Sapiens International NV (SPNS) to pay $0.22 on Sep 3, 2019; Last Week Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Align Tech has $34000 highest and $278 lowest target. $307.80’s average target is 69.12% above currents $182 stock price. Align Tech had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $300 target. Credit Suisse maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) rating on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $278 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 5. See Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group New Target: $340.0000 220.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $335 355.0000

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $335 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $278 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $300 Maintain

Sapiens International Corporation NV (NASDAQ:SPNS) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Sapiens International Corporation NV’s current price of $18.58 translates into 1.18% yield. Sapiens International Corporation NV’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 89,467 shares traded. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has risen 55.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.46% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNS News: 31/05/2018 – SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL – GEORGIA FARM BUREAU MUTUAL INSURANCE CO SELECTED SAPIENS P&C INSURANCE PLATFORM FOR NORTH AMERICA, SIGNED 5-YR AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 – Sapiens 4Q Rev $71.6M; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Sapiens; 31/05/2018 – Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Expands its Relationship with Sapiens by Choosing Its P&C Insurance Platform for North America; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates lntegra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 31/05/2018 – Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Expands its Relationship with Sapiens by Choosing Its P&C Insurance Platform for; 07/05/2018 – SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV – REMAIN ON TRACK TO IMPROVE OPERATING MARGINS THROUGHOUT 2018; 31/05/2018 – Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Expands its Relationship with Sapiens by Choosing Its P&C Insurance Platform for N; 23/04/2018 – Sapiens to Enrich Digital Engagement Platform Through Partnership With EasySend

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. The insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921. 4,995 shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M, worth $998,169.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold Align Technology, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Vanguard accumulated 7.97M shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 1,978 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 5,300 are owned by Sigma Inv Counselors. Winslow Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 833,694 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 625,438 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.1% or 3,354 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Tocqueville Asset L P reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ameritas Invest Prns holds 2,779 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Logan Inc reported 116,589 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 209,215 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 894 shares. 10,832 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. United Cap Advisers Limited Company holds 0.05% or 22,843 shares.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing digital services. The company has market cap of $14.54 billion. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It has a 35.35 P/E ratio. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Align Technology (ALGN) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Align Technology Stock Fell 23.6% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Align Technology Announces $200 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 1.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $182. About 769,395 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT

More notable recent Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sapiens declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ICE,BAC,OCCI,SPNS,KMPR – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $928.67 million. The firm offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite. It has a 58.06 P/E ratio. It also provides Digital Engagement, a digital insurance suite that includes advanced analytics, a portal for clients and agents, an API layer for integration with the insurtech ecosystem, and a cloud proposition; and process analysis, business process automation, project management, performance optimization consulting services, etc., as well as information system development and various implementation methodology services to agents, customers, and insurance personnel.