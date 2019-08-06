Sapiens International NV (SPNS) to pay $0.22 on Sep 3, 2019; ILIAD AKT FRANCE (ILIAF) Shorts Raised By 15.44%

ILIAD AKT FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) had an increase of 15.44% in short interest. ILIAF’s SI was 276,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.44% from 239,600 shares previously. It closed at $114.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sapiens International Corporation NV (NASDAQ:SPNS) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Sapiens International Corporation NV’s current price of $16.77 translates into 1.31% yield. Sapiens International Corporation NV’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 6.01% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 433,731 shares traded or 270.33% up from the average. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has risen 55.46% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.46% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNS News: 08/03/2018 – Sapiens 4Q EPS 7c; 31/05/2018 – Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Expands its Relationship with Sapiens by Choosing Its P&C Insurance Platform for; 08/03/2018 – SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV QTRLY REVENUE INCREASES 25.4% TO $71.6 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Sapiens; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q Rev $71M; 08/03/2018 – Sapiens 4Q Rev $71.6M; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates lntegra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 23/05/2018 – FORMULA SYSTEMS – SAPIENS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE OPER MARGINS THROUGHOUT 2018, REITERATE 2018 ADJ OPER MARGIN GUIDANCE WITH REV OF $280-$285 MLN

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 500 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides hosting services, including shared hosting services comprising Website hosting, and the purchase and resale of domain names; dedicated hosting services, including the dedicated servers to private individuals and SMEs; and collocation services that consist of offering physical space in a data center, as well as the associated electrical capacity.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $838.20 million. The firm offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite. It has a 52.41 P/E ratio. It also provides Digital Engagement, a digital insurance suite that includes advanced analytics, a portal for clients and agents, an API layer for integration with the insurtech ecosystem, and a cloud proposition; and process analysis, business process automation, project management, performance optimization consulting services, etc., as well as information system development and various implementation methodology services to agents, customers, and insurance personnel.

