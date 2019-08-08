Sapiens International N.V. (SPNS) Reaches $17.95 52-Week High; Aircastle Limited (AYR) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Aircastle (NYSE:AYR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aircastle had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) rating on Thursday, February 14. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $20 target. See Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) latest ratings:

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

14/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $23 New Target: $20 Downgrade

The stock of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) hit a new 52-week high and has $19.03 target or 6.00% above today’s $17.95 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $897.18M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $19.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $53.83M more. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 18,953 shares traded. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has risen 55.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.46% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNS News: 31/05/2018 – Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Expands its Relationship with Sapiens by Choosing Its P&C Insurance Platform for N; 23/04/2018 – Sapiens to Enrich Digital Engagement Platform Through Partnership With EasySend; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 17/04/2018 – HDI Sigorta Selects the Sapiens Non-Life/General Insurance Suite; 31/05/2018 – Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Expands its Relationship with Sapiens by Choosing Its P&C Insurance Platform for; 31/05/2018 – SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL – GEORGIA FARM BUREAU MUTUAL INSURANCE CO SELECTED SAPIENS P&C INSURANCE PLATFORM FOR NORTH AMERICA, SIGNED 5-YR AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 11/04/2018 – Sapiens Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $897.18 million. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. It has a 56.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts.

The stock increased 3.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 47,371 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

