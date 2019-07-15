Sapiens International N.V. (SPNS) EPS Estimated At $0.16; Cra International Has 1.35 Sentiment

Cra International Inc (CRAI) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 54 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 40 trimmed and sold stock positions in Cra International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 6.46 million shares, up from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cra International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 33 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. SPNS’s profit would be $8.02 million giving it 25.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 48,668 shares traded. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has risen 62.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNS News: 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q Net $2.83M; 31/05/2018 – Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Expands its Relationship with Sapiens by Choosing Its P&C Insurance Platform for North America; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 23/04/2018 – Sapiens to Enrich Digital Engagement Platform Through Partnership With EasySend; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q EPS 6c; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q Rev $71M; 08/03/2018 SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV – REITERATING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUES; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Sapiens; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q Adj EPS 13c

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 1.21% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. for 220,950 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 38,419 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 121,958 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.81% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 20,539 shares.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 58,709 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) has declined 24.62% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. The company has market cap of $312.63 million. The firm advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides firms through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. It has a 14.94 P/E ratio. It provides consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys.

Analysts await CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. CRAI’s profit will be $5.71M for 13.69 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by CRA International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.48% EPS growth.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $821.70 million. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. It has a 51.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts.