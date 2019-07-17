Sapiens International N.V. (SPNS) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; Channing Capital Management Lowered First American Financial (FAF) Holding

Analysts expect Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. SPNS’s profit would be $8.00 million giving it 25.28 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 11,300 shares traded. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has risen 62.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNS News: 31/05/2018 – Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Expands its Relationship with Sapiens by Choosing Its P&C Insurance Platform for N; 11/04/2018 – Sapiens Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL – GEORGIA FARM BUREAU MUTUAL INSURANCE CO SELECTED SAPIENS P&C INSURANCE PLATFORM FOR NORTH AMERICA, SIGNED 5-YR AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV – REMAIN ON TRACK TO IMPROVE OPERATING MARGINS THROUGHOUT 2018; 08/03/2018 – Sapiens 4Q Net $3.43M; 31/05/2018 – Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Expands its Relationship with Sapiens by Choosing Its P&C Insurance Platform for North America; 08/03/2018 – Sapiens 4Q EPS 7c; 08/03/2018 – Sapiens 4Q Rev $71.6M; 23/04/2018 – Sapiens to Enrich Digital Engagement Platform Through Partnership With EasySend; 07/05/2018 – SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV SPNS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $282.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased First American Financial (FAF) stake by 6.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 13,385 shares as First American Financial (FAF)’s stock rose 6.62%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 187,138 shares with $9.64 million value, down from 200,523 last quarter. First American Financial now has $6.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 249,098 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $808.71 million. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. It has a 50.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) stake by 123,915 shares to 1.41 million valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 53,678 shares and now owns 127,845 shares. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was raised too.

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 1.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FAF’s profit will be $151.33M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 82.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont invested 0.13% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). World Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 6,686 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company has 1.80 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 791,551 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 19,639 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 57,834 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc invested in 605,300 shares. Strs Ohio reported 9,783 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,208 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny holds 0.01% or 19,638 shares in its portfolio. Navellier Assoc Inc reported 45,102 shares stake. Amer Grp accumulated 0.05% or 236,612 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.03% or 10,215 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering First American Financial (NYSE:FAF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American Financial had 8 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, April 1.