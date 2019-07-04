Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Both Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 14 2.75 N/A 0.32 47.13 Microsoft Corporation 117 8.62 N/A 4.49 28.10

Table 1 highlights Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Microsoft Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Microsoft Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Microsoft Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1% Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 39.3% 13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Competitively, Microsoft Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Microsoft Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Microsoft Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Microsoft Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Microsoft Corporation 1 0 12 2.92

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a consensus target price of $14.5, and a -10.71% downside potential. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation’s average target price is $139, while its potential upside is 1.12%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Microsoft Corporation is looking more favorable than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Microsoft Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 75.1% respectively. About 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Microsoft Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.8% -4% 16.56% 31.22% 62.17% 37.17% Microsoft Corporation 0.41% 4.11% 17.99% 15.01% 28.55% 24.07%

For the past year Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Microsoft Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Microsoft Corporation beats Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.