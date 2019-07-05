Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Both Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 14 2.77 N/A 0.32 47.13 Bandwidth Inc. 61 8.26 N/A 0.65 114.75

Table 1 highlights Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Bandwidth Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bandwidth Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is presently more affordable than Bandwidth Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Bandwidth Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bandwidth Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Bandwidth Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a consensus target price of $14.5, and a -11.37% downside potential. Meanwhile, Bandwidth Inc.’s consensus target price is $78.8, while its potential upside is 4.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Bandwidth Inc. looks more robust than Sapiens International Corporation N.V. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Bandwidth Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 65.4%. Insiders owned 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Bandwidth Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.8% -4% 16.56% 31.22% 62.17% 37.17% Bandwidth Inc. 0.32% 5.9% 52.72% 53.41% 115.81% 81.91%

For the past year Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has weaker performance than Bandwidth Inc.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats Sapiens International Corporation N.V. on 13 of the 12 factors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.