Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Comparison side by side

Both Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 14 2.75 N/A 0.32 47.13 Smartsheet Inc. 38 28.34 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Smartsheet Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1% Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -50.9% -21.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Smartsheet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Smartsheet Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Smartsheet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is $14.5, with potential downside of -10.71%. Meanwhile, Smartsheet Inc.’s consensus target price is $46.67, while its potential downside is -11.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. looks more robust than Smartsheet Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares and 55.3% of Smartsheet Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Smartsheet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.8% -4% 16.56% 31.22% 62.17% 37.17% Smartsheet Inc. -0.31% 2.37% 15.37% 62.34% 100.14% 66.98%

For the past year Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has weaker performance than Smartsheet Inc.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.