Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Contrasting side by side

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 14 2.79 N/A 0.32 47.13 F5 Networks Inc. 155 3.96 N/A 8.29 17.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. F5 Networks Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than F5 Networks Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1% F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 37% 18.2%

Volatility and Risk

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, F5 Networks Inc. has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival F5 Networks Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. F5 Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and F5 Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 F5 Networks Inc. 2 4 1 2.14

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a consensus target price of $14.5, and a -12.01% downside potential. On the other hand, F5 Networks Inc.’s potential upside is 11.12% and its consensus target price is $161.75. The information presented earlier suggests that F5 Networks Inc. looks more robust than Sapiens International Corporation N.V. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares and 0% of F5 Networks Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of F5 Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.8% -4% 16.56% 31.22% 62.17% 37.17% F5 Networks Inc. -4.43% -14.18% -14.25% -21.97% -17.15% -11.75%

For the past year Sapiens International Corporation N.V. had bullish trend while F5 Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.