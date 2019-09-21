Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) and Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Contrasting side by side

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 16 2.92 N/A 0.32 50.12 Blackbaud Inc. 83 5.11 N/A 0.54 168.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Blackbaud Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Sapiens International Corporation N.V. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Blackbaud Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1% Blackbaud Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.1 beta indicates that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Blackbaud Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Blackbaud Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blackbaud Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Blackbaud Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Blackbaud Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Blackbaud Inc. has an average price target of $86, with potential downside of -5.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares and 0% of Blackbaud Inc. shares. About 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Blackbaud Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sapiens International Corporation N.V. -1.23% -3.36% 7.41% 30.81% 55.46% 45.87% Blackbaud Inc. 5.56% 10.5% 24.15% 28.91% -16.83% 44.67%

For the past year Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Blackbaud Inc.

Summary

Blackbaud Inc. beats Sapiens International Corporation N.V. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates in three segments: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (customer relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution. It also provides solutions for donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and performance management; Luminate Online that builds online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool. In addition, the company offers Financial Edge NXT, a cloud accounting solution; GIFTS Online, a cloud solution; FIMS, an on-premise foundation management system; and Blackbaud Outcomes that empowers funders and nonprofits. Further, it provides onMessage, a content management system; onRecord, a new student information system; onCampus, a learning management system; onboard, an enrollment management system; Smart Tuition, a solution that helps administrative staff; Smart Aid, a proprietary hobbies, interest, and lifestyles profile; and Altru, a cloud solution that helps arts and cultural organizations, as well as customer support and maintenance, payment processing, professional, and training services. Additionally, the company offers AngelPoints, an integrated corporate social responsibility solution. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.