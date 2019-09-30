SAP SE (SAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

We will be contrasting the differences between SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 119 1.51 1.05B 2.90 42.37 Workday Inc. 180 3.50 162.78M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SAP SE and Workday Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 879,839,115.13% 11.1% 5.8% Workday Inc. 90,619,606.97% -24.2% -8.7%

Risk and Volatility

SAP SE’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SAP SE is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Workday Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Workday Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SAP SE and Workday Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SAP SE has a consensus target price of $152.33, and a 29.24% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of SAP SE shares and 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares. Insiders owned 25.5% of SAP SE shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year SAP SE has weaker performance than Workday Inc.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 8 of the 12 factors Workday Inc.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.