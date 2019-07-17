SAP SE (SAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 117 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18 Tableau Software Inc. 132 12.63 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SAP SE and Tableau Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

SAP SE has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tableau Software Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SAP SE’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Tableau Software Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tableau Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SAP SE and Tableau Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 1 2 2.67 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of SAP SE is $158.5, with potential upside of 17.30%. Competitively Tableau Software Inc. has an average price target of $154.33, with potential downside of -10.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that SAP SE looks more robust than Tableau Software Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SAP SE and Tableau Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 98.77%. Insiders held 25.5% of SAP SE shares. Comparatively, Tableau Software Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74% Tableau Software Inc. -1.52% -3.49% -3.73% 6.44% 31.91% 1.22%

For the past year SAP SE has stronger performance than Tableau Software Inc.

Summary

SAP SE beats Tableau Software Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.