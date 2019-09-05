SAP SE (SAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

We will be contrasting the differences between SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 122 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.52 N/A 1.54 72.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SPS Commerce Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to SAP SE. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. SAP SE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SAP SE and SPS Commerce Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta means SAP SE’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SAP SE is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, SPS Commerce Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SAP SE.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SAP SE and SPS Commerce Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

SAP SE’s average price target is $152.33, while its potential upside is 23.54%. On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 65.08% and its average price target is $78.33. The results provided earlier shows that SPS Commerce Inc. appears more favorable than SAP SE, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SAP SE and SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 98.5% respectively. SAP SE’s share owned by insiders are 25.5%. Comparatively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year SAP SE was less bullish than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats SAP SE on 7 of the 11 factors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.