SAP SE (SAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Both SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 122 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SAP SE and OneSpan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that SAP SE is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OneSpan Inc. has a 2.12 beta which is 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SAP SE are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. OneSpan Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

SAP SE and OneSpan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

SAP SE’s average price target is $152.33, while its potential upside is 24.92%. On the other hand, OneSpan Inc.’s potential upside is 31.14% and its average price target is $19.5. The results provided earlier shows that OneSpan Inc. appears more favorable than SAP SE, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of SAP SE shares are owned by institutional investors while 68% of OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.4% of OneSpan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year SAP SE was more bullish than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 7 of the 10 factors OneSpan Inc.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.