SAP SE (SAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

This is a contrast between SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 116 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18 Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 5.10 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SAP SE and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SAP SE and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SAP SE are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Forescout Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Forescout Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SAP SE.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SAP SE and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 1 2 2.67 Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SAP SE is $158.5, with potential upside of 14.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of SAP SE shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Forescout Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SAP SE’s share owned by insiders are 25.5%. Competitively, 4.4% are Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74% Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9%

For the past year SAP SE was less bullish than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 6 of the 9 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.