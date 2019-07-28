Sap Se (SAP) Stock Rose While Soroban Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $245.11 Million; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Increases Stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS)

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 1,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,640 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 billion, up from 29,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54 million, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $126.99. About 363,723 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SAP on May 15 for “Converting data objects from multi- to single-source database environmen; 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Worksoft Surpasses 10 Years of SAP Integration; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP says payments to scandal-hit Gupta entities more than thought; 12/03/2018 – SAP SAE NAMES CATHY SMITH MD FOR AFRICA OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 22/05/2018 – The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP® Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 115 shares to 6,358 shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,524 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Management Lc invested in 3.7% or 101,382 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.34% or 12,286 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Washington Bank holds 869 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 3,527 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chilton Company Limited Liability holds 33,137 shares. 74,036 were accumulated by Rothschild Investment Il. Magnetar Finance Lc reported 6,205 shares. 18,791 were accumulated by Optimum Invest Advsr. Vulcan Value Limited Liability Company holds 4.10M shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc has 20,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,887 shares. Tru Communication Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.42% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,797 shares. 6,080 were accumulated by Leisure Cap Mngmt. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 11,600 shares.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.02M shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $123.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

