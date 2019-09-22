Sap Se (SAP) Stake Upped by Jennison Associates Llc; Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Trimmed Its Holding

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 524.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 2.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 3.04M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.08 million, up from 487,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.4. About 1.09 million shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found ‘Indications of Misconduct’ in Payments to Gupta-Related Companies; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS FINANCIAL ANALYST MODELS HAVE NOT FACTORED IN SAP’S PROGRESS IN BUILDING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT PLATFORM TO CHALLENGE RIVALS; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Total Revenue EUR24.8B to EUR25.3B; 23/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Makes Manufacturing Awesome; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Indus; 17/05/2018 – Vistex Solutions for SAP® Software Now Available on the Latest Version of SAP S/4HANA®

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 24,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 22,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, down from 47,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,535 shares to 249,875 shares, valued at $33.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Svcs, a New York-based fund reported 100,303 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 303 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Management. 3.92M were reported by Comgest Global Investors Sas. 6,429 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc. Rhode Island-based Washington Company has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sit Inv Assoc reported 9,200 shares stake. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc invested in 27,390 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited reported 30.80 million shares. Citizens Northern holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 37,390 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Lc holds 1.42% or 182,520 shares in its portfolio. 900 were accumulated by Cordasco Network. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Weitz Inv Mgmt holds 1.79% or 789,900 shares in its portfolio. Wms Limited Liability reported 14,840 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 322,744 shares to 3.84M shares, valued at $873.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 19,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,980 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).