Sap Se (SAP) Shares Rose While Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered Its Stake by $797,295; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Timber Hill Lowered Position

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 5.03 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 6,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 31,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $125.27. About 562,331 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/05/2018 – Moogsoft Announces Open Registration for 2018 AlOps Symposium; 17/05/2018 – SAP Elects Four Members to Supervisory Board in By-Election; 20/03/2018 – SAP Adds Advanced Data Protection and Privacy Features to the SAP® SuccessFactors® HCM Suite; 13/04/2018 – SAP BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF EXEC BOARD MEMBER STEFAN RIES; 06/03/2018 – Global Energy Company Selects TIS eFLOW® AP for SAP; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Total Revenue EUR24.8B to EUR25.3B; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 06/03/2018 – SAP CFO SEES OPERATING MARGINS AT 29.8 PCT IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – SAP revises pricing for core business planning software

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares to 129,520 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE).

