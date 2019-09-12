Sap Se (SAP) Shares Declined While Scout Investments Has Cut Its Stake; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Marshfield Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $43.94 Million

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 13,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 100,276 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.72M, down from 113,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 475,784 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Cloud and Software Rev EUR20.85B to EUR21.25B; 04/05/2018 – Organizations Select Marketing Cloud Solution from SAP to Connect with Customers and Deliver Personalized Experiences; 26/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s anti; 14/05/2018 – SAP® Customer Data Cloud Brings Trust to Personalized Marketing Campaigns; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Recognized as 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award Winner Finalist; 23/04/2018 – Aspera sets new standard for SAP user licensing based on authorizations with LicenseControl for SAP® Software; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 13/04/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Extends Contract of Executive Board Member Stefan Ries

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.52 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED), The Stock That Tanked 74% – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tennis-Is Andreescu the next big thing? Not so fast – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons Why You Should Hold WestRock in Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. Stifel Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.24 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 280 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A owns 133,603 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning has 17,338 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.79M shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 231,476 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 29,075 shares. Navellier Inc has invested 0.35% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 11,896 shares. Moreover, Northeast Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 18,410 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com owns 1.81 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 6.34 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication reported 0.14% stake. Menta Capital Limited Liability invested in 21,500 shares.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (NYSE:CMG) by 141,280 shares to 85,222 shares, valued at $62.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 4,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,727 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s No Need to Pull the Trigger on CRM Stock Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GyanSys Selected by Allison Transmission to Migrate On-Premise SAP Applications to SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC) – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAP: Looking Better Than Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “”SAP® for Me” Offers Customers a Digital Companion to Provide Centralized Transparency Across Product Portfolio – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.