Sap Se (SAP) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Lowered Its Stake; As International Business Machs Com (IBM) Market Value Rose, Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $658,893

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 6,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 44,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 50,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.73. About 747,619 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP PAID GUPTA-LINKED ENTITIES TO WIN SOUTH AFRICA CONTRACTS; 16/04/2018 – German software company SAP predicts new business in Middle East from Saudi Vision 2030 plan; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SAP on May 15 for “Converting data objects from multi- to single-source database environmen; 25/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Takes Trust to New Levels; 08/03/2018 – Ameri100 Leverages Client Base for First SAP Cloud Platform Award; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 Outlook on Callidus Deal, Strong 1Q Momentum; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CEO SAYS MAINTAINS TARGET FOR 30 PCT CLOUD GROWTH TARGET THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 54,125 shares to 298,786 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 20,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.40B for 26.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.