Sap Se (SAP) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Declined; Conocophilips (COP) Shareholder Montag A & Associates Lowered Position as Stock Price Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 44,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 34,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 237,476 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP says payments to scandal-hit Gupta entities more than thought; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 24/04/2018 – SAP Awards Petrosoft as Top Innovation Partner; 26/04/2018 – Onapsis Helps SAP Customers Identify and Fix Widespread Critical Security Configuration Risk; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Gerhard Oswald Elected to Supervisory Board Effective Jan. 1 2019; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of; 22/05/2018 – New Technology Partnership: SAP and the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Power Up for the Future; 31/05/2018 – Onapsis Announces Program to Secure SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Digital Transformation Projects

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Conocophilips (COP) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 5,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 63,791 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 69,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophilips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 4.73 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,518 shares. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Tru has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 12,857 were reported by Peoples Ser Corp. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 12,590 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru Inc holds 0.02% or 605 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 371,120 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.78% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 102,159 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,473 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 444,754 shares. Financial Counselors owns 0.56% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 197,976 shares. 54,764 are held by Argyle Mgmt. Wendell David Associates accumulated 4,663 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fincl Advantage Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 310 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 26,493 shares to 36,031 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).