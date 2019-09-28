Sap Se (SAP) Shareholder Cls Investments Boosted Stake; Orbimed Advisors Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $6.76 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 150,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.01 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 2316.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 2,707 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, up from 112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 1.33 million shares traded or 77.88% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE EXECUTIVES SUSPENDED IN JULY 2017 HAVE RESIGNED WITHOUT SEVERANCE; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year – Small and Midsize Companies and SAP Partner of the Year – Database and Data Management; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CFO SAYS SEES VERY LIMITED INCREASES IN CAPEX AFTER 2018; 25/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Takes Trust to New Levels; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes; 12/03/2018 – SAP COMMENTS ON NEW AFRICA MD IN EMAIL; 24/04/2018 – SAP Increases Sales Forecast on M&A, Cloud Business (Video)

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 19,479 shares to 1,113 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 15,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 433 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 47,276 shares. Nadler Financial Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 5,363 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il reported 0.53% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 25,200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.18% or 82,000 shares. Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Brown Advisory holds 194,109 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ntv Asset Management Limited Co has 0.38% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 29,567 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 80,368 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest Lc has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sun Life Incorporated reported 1,321 shares stake. First Tru has 0.52% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 123,539 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 599,529 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 232,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).