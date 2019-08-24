Sap Se (SAP) Holding Boosted by Hansberger Growth Investors Lp; Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Saia (SAIA) as Shares Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 22,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 154,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 177,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 218,576 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 44,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 34,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 379,415 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 07/03/2018 – More Chinese Businesses Choose SAP to Optimize Digital HR Strategies; 04/04/2018 – Worksoft Surpasses 10 Years of SAP Integration; 22/05/2018 – XITING Announces a New Release of the Xiting Authorizations Management Suite (XAMS) with Enhancements Including Machine Learning, GDPR Compliance, and SAP License Optimization; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SAP on May 15 for “Converting data objects from multi- to single-source database environmen; 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 CLOUD SUBSCRIPTIONS AND SUPPORT REVENUE OUTLOOK TO 4.95-5.15 BLN EUROS FROM 4.8-5.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 26/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: South Africa investigates US$60 million SAP contract; 03/05/2018 – Argentine Investors Tested as Disjointed Policies Sap Confidence

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 75,654 shares to 465,045 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 111,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).