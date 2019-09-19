Sap Se (SAP) Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Palouse Capital Management Decreased Position as Market Value Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 5,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 2,276 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $311,000, down from 7,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $120.11. About 183,462 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS ENDING ALL SALES COMMISSIONS ON PUBLIC SECTOR DEALS IN COUNTRIES WITH POOR CORRUPTION RATINGS; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industries; 30/05/2018 – Emdadat Transforms Healthcare with SAP Ariba; 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste ac; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 08/03/2018 – SAP Last Year Reported Itself to U.S. DoJ, SEC Over Suspected Gupta Payments; 24/04/2018 – SAP Increases Sales Forecast on M&A, Cloud Business (Video); 17/05/2018 – SAP Brings Built-In Support to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud; 31/05/2018 – EY launches integrated digital solution built on SAP® Cloud Platform to help businesses manage risk and compliance challenges

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 540,611 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 21,303 shares to 208,685 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 27.05 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 16,759 shares to 128,977 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 34,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.