Sap Se (SAP) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Cut Its Stake by $546,135; Adobe (ADBE) Position Has Increased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, down from 91,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.77. About 486,527 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 10/04/2018 – SAP Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Pricing Model; 12/03/2018 – SAP Names New Africa Head After Reporting Gupta-Linked Payments; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 05/03/2018 – SAP Capital Markets Day 2018; 30/05/2018 – Diamond Sponsor Onapsis to Speak on Multiple Topics at SAPPHIRE NOW® and Showcase Best Practices for Securing SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Projects; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 26/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCY SAYS INVESTIGATING $60 MILLION SAP CONTRACT WITH WATER MINISTRY

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 489,034 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $29.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 42,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.30B for 31.37 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

