Sap Se (SAP) Holder Martin Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $2.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Adelante Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by $2.99 Million as Share Value Rose

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 87,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 68,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.7. About 901,272 shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS FINANCIAL ANALYST MODELS HAVE NOT FACTORED IN SAP’S PROGRESS IN BUILDING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT PLATFORM TO CHALLENGE RIVALS; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 24/05/2018 – New Version of SAP® MaxAttention™ Offers a Broader Range of Support for Digital Transformation; 30/05/2018 – Tricentis Tosca on Azure Drives Digital Transformation Initiatives for SAP Environments; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 08/03/2018 – SAP HAS STRENGTHENED LEGAL, COMPLIANCE TEAMS IN AFRICA MARKET; 22/05/2018 – New Technology Partnership: SAP and the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Power Up for the Future; 08/03/2018 – ESKOM TO UNDERTAKE OWN INVESTIGATION ON SAP CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 15/05/2018 – SAP NS2 Announces Acquisition of Technology Management Associates (TMA)

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 29,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 833,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.93 million, down from 863,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 792,073 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.28M shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $40.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.P. Carey, Extra Space enter net lease pacts – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Extra Space Storage Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 362,698 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 22,696 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 236,786 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Ci Inc holds 0.03% or 56,000 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0.03% or 175,774 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd owns 280 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has 1.41% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 85,295 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 21,522 shares. Washington Tru Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 6,173 were reported by Navellier & Associate. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 1,350 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 57,625 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 10,670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 19,867 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $174,458 activity.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SAP SE (SAP) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Microsoft, Adobe and SAP are making progress in their campaign against Salesforce – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SAP and Esri Deliver First-Ever Database as a Service to ArcGIS Customers – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Why Has SAP’s Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes” with publication date: August 06, 2019.