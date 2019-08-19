Sap Se (SAP) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Decreased Its Position by $345,000; Heico New (HEI) Share Value Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 7,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 34,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, down from 41,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $142.51. About 207,283 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 3,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $119.66. About 214,131 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – Xi Afterglow May Sap Demand at Aussie 10-Year Sale: Markets Live; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 06/03/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Approves Agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with Planned Say-on-Pay Vote and Election of New Shareholders’ Representatives; 17/05/2018 – SAP’s CEO hints to investors more margin gains on the way; 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste ac; 02/05/2018 – EY receives 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award for Customers’ Choice Partner of the Year; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO GLOBAL COMPLIANCE PROCESSES; 25/04/2018 – PowerPlan Named Finalist for 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,150 shares to 7,965 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 26.95 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Moreover, Johnson Group Incorporated has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 571 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 318,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 133,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 15,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Services accumulated 10,595 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 10,630 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 42,697 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 11,718 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,242 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Cambridge owns 5,328 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Company invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $298,300 activity.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 6,618 shares to 14,146 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 11,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.07 million for 67.22 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

